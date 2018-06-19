Lowndes County: Bemiss Road getting new flashing yellow traffic signals

June 19, 2018

Georgia Department of Transportation Press Release:

The Georgia Department of Transportation will activate new flashing yellow arrow traffic signals Wednesday at nine SR 125/Bemiss Road intersections.

The locations are SR 7 (Inner Perimeter Road), Oak Street Extension/Mt. Zion Church Road, Skipper Bridge Road, Guest Road, Studstill Road, Pine Grove Road/Lori Street, Davidson Road, Radar Site Road/Robbins Road and Prewitte Street/Mitchell Boulevard.

As a reminder, remember:

  • A solid red arrow means don’t turn left. Stop.
  • A solid yellow arrow is a warning the light is about to turn red. Drivers should prepare to stop.
  • A flashing yellow arrow allows a left turn only after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians. This is a “permissive” turn. Oncoming traffic has a green light.
  • A solid green arrow provides a “protected” left turn. Oncoming traffic has a red light.
