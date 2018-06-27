Lowndes Competes In 7v7 Against Brooks County

Valdosta – The Lowndes High defense improved against the fast and physical Brooks County Trojans.

The Vikings are still trying to get better after Thomasville exploited the back end of the defense last week. They seem to have improved after several goal line stands against the Trojans. That ‘bend but don’t break’ mentality proves to be getting stronger.

Andrew Koenemann, Jacurri Brown and Tristin Bohler took reps today at quarterback. Lowndes was practicing a lot more down-the-field shots than they were accustomed to.

Both Brooks County and Lowndes will put on full pads in July and start hitting.

Lowndes opens the season on August 17th at home against Riverdale High School.

