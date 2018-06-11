Lowndes and Thomas Counties: Striping and RPM schedule for June 11-15

Georgia Department of Transportation Press Release:

Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will continue to refurbish striping and/or replace raised pavement markers (RPMs) this week in southwest Georgia.

Contractors will work every day next week, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. as follows:

Thomas County, SR 3 milepost (MP) 0 to 10.1 and MP 30.92 to 31.43, Monday and Tuesday; SR 35, MP 0 to MP 9.79, Wednesday and Thursday; SR 38, MP 15.3 to 23.37, Friday.

Lowndes County, SR 38, MP 0 to 26.68, Monday through Friday