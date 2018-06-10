Local Organizations Collaborate to Provide Opportunities for Minorities

NCNW Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Four organizations are collaborating to spread awareness of educational opportunities at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. 100 Black Men of Valdosta, Divine Nine, The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW (National Council of Black Women, Inc.) and the State of Georgia NCNW will be hosting a Free Application Day on Tuesday, June 26th from 7:00 pm -8:30 pm at The Mildred Hunter Center located at 509 S. Fry Street. Free food, door prizes and giveaways will be on site. This collaborative is an effort to inform residents of the educational and career opportunities available at their local Technical College. Several programs will be on-site to answer questions and provide information about their respective programs that Wiregrass offers. This event is open and free to the community. Please contact Dr. Alvin Payton at 229-333-2125 or Katrina Royal at 229-333-2100 ext. 1236 for additional information.