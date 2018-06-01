LCS Top Ten Graduating Seniors

Pictured (standing from left to right) Katelin Stecz, Sarah Pearson, Chad Hyer, Mary Catherine Stamey, Katie Courson; (seated from left to right) Aneri Patel, Gracie Hall, Bailey Pieplow, Katie Rothenhofer, and Abigail Walker.

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Lowndes High School’s Student Recognition Committee held their third annual Top Ten Signing Day in the LHS gymnasium. The top ten students in the 2018 graduating class were recognized along with their families. At this event, these students acknowledged their commitment to the university of their choice. Receiving recognitions were Katelin Stecz (Amy and Daren Stecz) who plans to attend Georgetown University; Chad Hyer (David and Maren Hyer) who plans to attend Brigham Young University; Sarah Pearson (Mark and Kim Pearson) who plans to attend Georgia Tech; Katie Courson (Byron and Katharine Courson) who plans to attend the University of Georgia; Katie Rothenhofer (Angie Conner) who plans to attend the University of Georgia; Bailey Pieplow (Libby Pieplow and Philip Pieplow) who plans to attend the University of North Georgia; Mary Catherine Stamey (Lance and Nicole Holder) who plans to attend Mercer University; Aneri Patel (Sam and Dilpa Patel) who plans to attend Emory University; Gracie Hall (Steve Hall and Karen Hall) who plans to attend the University of Georgia; and Abigail Walker (Michael and Laura Walker) who plans to attend Berry College. The students received a personalized bowling ball pin that included their name and class rank.