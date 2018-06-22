Lanier County: Portable traffic signals to be used during bridge rehabilitation

GDOT Press Release:

Portable traffic signals will be utilized during the rehabilitation of two bridges on US 129/SR 11 near Lakeland, which will require single lane closures.

A contractor is expected to begin work next week on the Alapaha River and Big Creek bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation project will provide a smoother bridge deck riding surface.

Portable traffic signals mounted on trailers will be posted at each end of the two bridges. The signals operate on a wireless system that is solar charged, said Scott Heydt, director of marketing for manufacturer Horizon Signal Technologies. The company programs traffic data such as average vehicle speed and installs motion detectors so the system can adjust the signal timing in real time. This should prevent motorists from sitting at a red light when no traffic is approaching.

Lane closure and work zone signs will be posted in advance. Signs will also alert drivers to be prepared to stop for a signal ahead. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on each bridge. There will be two-way traffic between the bridges so that drivers approaching from a side street will know which lane to use.

Contractor American Contracting & Services Inc. will use water to blast concrete from some portions of the bridge before pouring new concrete. The construction contract cost is $2 million and the scheduled completion date is July 31. The work start date is subject to change depending on the contractor’s schedule.