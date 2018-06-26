Lane Shifts planned at several roads in Valdosta

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Wednesday, June 27, starting at 9 a.m. there will be a lane shift at the intersection of Bemiss Road and Ledgedale Road. The lane shift will be on Bemiss Road in the westbound outside lane to spot water and sewer lines.

The work will wrap up on Thursday, June 28, with a lane shift starting at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Bemiss Road and Northside Drive. The lane shift will be on the Bemiss Street in the westbound outside lane to spot water lines.

All of this work will be done by Fiber Optics who is installing fiber lines for Hargary.

Traffic control measures will be in place throughout the day. We ask drivers to be extra cautious driving in this location.

For more information please contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.