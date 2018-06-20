Lane Shift at St. Augustine Rd Scheduled for Wednesday

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Wednesday, June 20, 2018, AT&T will be closing part of the outside lane on St. Augustine Road in front of the new Panera Bread. The closure will allow for work to be done to install new services to the business. The work is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and last approximately 6 hours.

Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic control devices set in place.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.

