Lake Park Fourth of July Celebration Scheduled for Saturday

City of Lake Park:

The City of Lake Park will hold its Annual July 4th Celebration on Saturday June 30, 2018 beginning at 3 p.m.

Festivities will begin with an Independence Day Parade on Highway 41. There is no charge for the parade.

Vendors are welcome to register at the City of Lake Park City Hall or mail in a registration form with a vendor fee of $65.00. Spaces are limited.

All vendor spaces will be $65 each (S. Railroad Ave.) Registration forms can be found on city website under the documents tab or picked up at city hall.

(http://www.cityoflakeparkga.com/)