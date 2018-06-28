Kingsland Police Officer Arrested

GBI Press Release:

Kingsland, GA – On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, Kingsland Police Officer Zechariah Presley turned himself in to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office after arrest warrants were obtained by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Presley was arrested for one count of Voluntary Manslaughter and one count of Violation of Oath of Office.

The arrest comes after the June 21, 2018 incident where Presley followed a vehicle driven by Tony Green. The vehicle stopped and as Green fled on foot from the vehicle, Presley pursued him eventually making physical contact with Green. Green again fled from Presley at which time Presley fired multiple shots resulting in Green’s death. The investigation is still active and ongoing.