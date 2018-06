VALDOSTA – Kinderlou Golf Course will host the Second Annual Valdosta Takedown Club golf tournament on Friday, June 22nd.

Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 9:30 a.m.

It will be a 4-man “Best Ball” format and will be $400 per team. All proceeds will go to the Region Champions Valdosta High wrestling team.

To register, click here: https://spark.adobe.com/page/Kqi4RWgsrGjiC/

