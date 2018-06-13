Kellie Pickler returns to Wild Adventures this Saturday

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Country music superstar Kellie Pickler returns to Valdosta, Ga. this Saturday for a performance at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

“Kellie Pickler has been a fan-favorite since she first performed here at the park in 2014, and we can’t wait to have her take the stage again this Saturday night,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

Kellie Pickler grew up immersed in country music, influenced by the music and lyrics of Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. At the age of 19, she first gained fame as a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol.” She has gone on to release four critically acclaimed albums, including her Gold-certified debutSmall Town Girl, as well as 100 Proof, which Rolling Stone named the Best Country Album of 2011.

Her CMT docu-comedy series “I Love Kellie Pickler,” which co-stars her husband, songwriter/producer Kyle Jacobs, debuted in November 2015, propelling the network to its highest premiere with adults since 2012 and women since 2008. The hit television series returned for a third season in August 2017.

Kellie Pickler in concert begins at 8 p.m. Admission to the concert and every performance in the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series is included with park admission or season pass. Reserved seats are available for purchase.

Now open daily through July 31, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to the South’s largest ride collection, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s biggest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.