Inmate Death Being Investigated as Apparent Suicide

GDC Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) is investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta, Ga.

On June 19 at approximately 4:55pm, Correctional Officers found inmate David Cordova (GDC # 1013738) unresponsive in his cell. Prison medical staff, as well as Emergency Medical Technicians attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful, and Cordova was pronounced deceased at 7:00pm by the Lowndes County Coroner. GDC is conducting an investigation into the death, as standard procedure.

Cordova was sentenced to Life without Parole in Long County for murder, kidnapping and armed robbery, and has been serving his sentence since 1999. Further information can be found on the GDC website at http://www.gdc.ga.gov.