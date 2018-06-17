I-75 Resurfacing, Off System Bridge and Road Contracts Awarded

GDOT Press Release:

TIFTON – A section of Interstate 75 that hasn’t been resurfaced in 15 years is getting a $19.2 million overhaul.

The project to resurface about 14 miles of I-75 in Turner and Crisp counties was the highest value contract awarded this month for southwest Georgia counties. The Georgia Department of Transportation also awarded contracts to rehabilitate and replace bridges and upgrade signs, striping and road markings, all on county roads.

Here’s a quick look at what’s coming to your roads and bridges:

I-75 resurfacing from south of Exit 84/SR 159 in Turner County to north of Old Hatley Road in Crisp County. This segment was last resurfaced during a widening/reconstruction project completed in 2003. Completion date is April 30, 2019.

Rehabilitation of the Loch Laurel Road bridge over I-75, about 9.5 miles south of Valdosta in Lowndes County. The work includes heat straightening a steel beam. Completion date is July 31, 2018.

Replacement of two structurally deficient bridges at Chenubee Creek in Terrell County. The bridges on Wilbur Gamble Road and Kennedy Pond Road were built in 1955. They are being replaced under Georgia DOT’s Low Impact Bridge Program. The program provides expedited delivery for the least complicated bridge replacement projects. Construction is accelerated due to use of prefabricated elements. Both bridges have a completion date of March 31, 2019.

Off-system safety improvements at 27 locations in Coffee County and 22 locations in Worth County. These projects will include replacement of signs and refurbishing striping and pavement markings. Completion date is May 31, 2019.

Start dates have not been determined for these projects. Any road or lane closures will be announced in advance.