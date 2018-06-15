Hospice Grief Coordinator Retires

Susan Bowden, Connie Register, Amanda Mason

Hospice of South Ga & Langdale Hospice House Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Many gathered this week to celebrate the retirement of Connie Register, coordinator of grief services at Hospice of South Georgia since 1995. The reception was held at hospice’s administration building with coworkers, hospice volunteers, and numerous community members whose lives were touched by her support. Susan Bowden, executive director, opened the afternoon by describing Register as “the first person dedicated to a full program of grief services at hospice”. Susan also stated, “ Connie has been a tremendous and valuable resource to our community for 23 years”. Hospice also surprised her with a newly renovated conference room in her honor, which is where Register conducted support group sessions.

Connie Register holds a certification in Thanatology, which is the study of psychological and social aspects related to death. With this certification and experience in social work, a full grief program was created involving one-on-one counseling, adult support groups, children’s grief camps, and an annual Angel Tree Memorial Celebration. This grief support is free to the community and supported by community volunteers and donations. Hospice does not receive government reimbursement for this program.

Hospice of South Georgia will continue to offer this program to all the communities they serve with a new coordinator, Sherry Tierney, who worked closely with Register while acting as a licensed clinical social worker at Hospice of South Georgia.

For more information on grief services, or care at Hospice of South Georgia and Langdale Hospice House, call 229-433-7000. You can also visit HospiceofSouthGeorgia.org and like their Facebook page.