Horseback Heroes, Inc. to Host First 5k

VALDOSTA – Horseback Heroes, Inc. is hosting its first ever Trail Run 5K Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 a.m.

Horseback Heroes, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults with disabilities.

The 5K race will be held on the trails of Hidden Creek farm, providing shade and a scenic flat course.

Prizes include hand painted horse shoes and T-shirts. There will be a lead horse leading the run, bounce houses, a honey bun eating pig and so much more!

Registration is $25 and family discounts are also available.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/HORSEBACKHUSTLE5KTRAILRUN