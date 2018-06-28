Hahira Middle Technology Students Win at Nationals

Press Release:

The Hahira Middle School Technology Student Association (TSA) completed a remarkable year by attending the 40th annual National TSA Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Ten students from the team that won the Georgia TSA state championship in March traveled to Atlanta on June 22nd to compete against students from all across the United States,Germany, Turkey and Japan. Despite most events having 50-100 entries, Hahira Middle made the semifinals in five events and won trophies in two.

Sisters Molly and Maggie Davis won first place for their Construction Challenge project in which they built a sensory room for special needs students. Isabel Autrey and Ruby Ruff received a third place trophy (their second national trophy in two years) for their interactive Children’s Story entry titled Dana the Dino Ranger. Ruby also placed in the top ten along with her sister, Lyla Ruff, in an event titled Forensic Science. After the girls made it to the semi-final round by having one of the top scores on the written test, they earned a spot on stage by showing off their ability to use forensic technology to solve a mock crime scene. Hank Peagler and Zayne Ridge also cracked the top ten with their Community Service Video entry that documented their fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society.

Hank and Zayne also made the semifinals for their Inventions and Innovation project that featured an app titled Bus Buddy that would assist substitute school bus drivers in the navigation of their route. The final semifinalist was Jon Liu in the event titled Video Game Design. Jon was required to develop, build, and launch an E-rated online game. Sixth graders Ford Scott and Wade Lavender competed in Dragster Challenge, CADD, Coding, System Control, and Website Design throughout the five day event. These students, along with the support of their parents, teachers, and community partners proved they have what it takes to compete and lead in a technical world.