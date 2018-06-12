Georgia sees rise in deadly crashes involving pedestrians

By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Department of Transportation says that so far this year, 111 pedestrians have been killed on state roads – an increase of 16 percent from this time last year.

In 2017, 260 pedestrians were struck and killed in the state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that transportation experts are trying to pinpoint what’s fueling the increase and come up with solutions.

Two studies released this spring indicate that pedestrian crash deaths continue to climb nationwide. Georgia reflects the same trend.

In 2017, 260 pedestrians were killed on state roads, up from 232 in 2016. The 260 deaths last year was double the number killed in 2011.

Experts say hit-and-run deaths are also on the rise.

(WCTV)