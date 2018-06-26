Georgia Peanut Commission praises U.S. House of Representatives for approving Farm Bill

Georgia Peanut Commission Press Release:

TIFTON, Ga. – The U.S. House of Representatives passed the farm bill by a 213-211 vote on Thursday, June 21. The farm bill, formally called the Agriculture & Nutrition Act of 2018, was earlier defeated in the House 198-213 on May 18. The U.S. Senate is expected to consider the farm bill this week.

“We are very pleased the bill is moving forward. This is a good farm bill for all peanut regions and segments of the peanut industry,” says Armond Morris, a Georgia peanut farmer and chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission. “The House of Representatives Agriculture Committee members should be commended for a job well done.”

Chairman Morris continues, “We are very appreciative of the hard work of Georgia’s Congressmen Austin Scott and Rick Allen in developing the peanut provisions of the 2018 Farm Bill. Both Congressmen Scott and Allen, members of the Congressional Peanut Caucus, serve on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and represent some of the leading peanut producing districts in the nation.”

The Georgia Peanut Commission is very pleased with the peanut provisions of the farm bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. The production of peanuts alone contributes approximately $2 billion to the Georgia economy. This includes thousands of jobs in Georgia’s most rural counties.

For additional information on the farm bill visit the Georgia Peanut Commission website at www.gapeanuts.com.