GDC Releases New Facebook Career Hub

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Human Resources Division has launched a Facebook page entitled “GDC Career Hub,” dedicated to individuals interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. According to Betsy Thomas, Human Resources Director, the page is also designed to assist in communicating the mission of the agency—protecting the public through operating secure and safe facilities and in doing that, reducing recidivism; the mission is realized by the 10,000-plus employees who oversee nearly 60,000 offenders daily across the state of Georgia.

“We are excited to share with the public our new Facebook page in our collective strive for excellence, allowing for the multi-facets of the agency to be recognized, promoted and professionally developed; we look forward to an even stronger and dedicated workforce,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier.

Primarily, the GDC Career Hub will be a channel for promoting GDC job fairs and hiring events, as part of the agency’s focus on acquisition and retention of individuals who are committed and exhibit integrity and courage in keeping the public safe.

The page will also feature possible career advancements with GDC through promotion recognition posts. Promotions of possible career advancements include: Sergeants,Lieutenants, Captains andUnit Managers, among the variety of positions available. Additionally, GDC offers the opportunity to build careers as being part of the Special Forces Unit, including,but not limited to: tactical squads, International Response Team Units; canine handlers, firefighter captains and special agents.

To learn more about the agency’s vacancies, positions or how to begin a career with GDC, please visit GDCjobs.com.