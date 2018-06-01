GBI Seeks Help in Child Sexual Exploitation Case

GBI Press Release:

Lithonia, GA – On Wednesday, May 30, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dectavious Thomas Moore, 35, on multiple counts of sexually exploiting children.

The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) was originally requested by the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to assist with processing evidence in a Newton County case involving Moore. Moore had previously been arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in September 2017 for enticing a child for indecent purposes. A search of Moore’s cell phone found images of child pornography.

Moore’s residence, located at 2552 Kelly Street in Lithonia, was searched and agents found corroborating evidence that the sexually explicit images were produced at that location. Moore was arrested and charged in DeKalb County with two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes. Additional charges against Moore are expected. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

Based on the images, investigators believe 6-8 children were exploited by Moore. Only three have been positively identified. The GBI is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the remaining children. The victims are black females, ranging in age from 7-14 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or by email at Tips@gbi.ga.gov.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief