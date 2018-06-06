GBI Investigates Theft of Money from Elementary School in Tifton

GBI Press Release:

Tifton, Georgia – On February 28, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Tifton Police Department to investigate misappropriation of funds at Charles Spencer Elementary School.

An audit conducted by the Tift County School Board found suspicious purchases made on a credit card assigned to the elementary school. The investigation found that Principal Tammy Dill Corbin, 49, had used the card to purchase personal items and pay personal bills. Corbin charged over $1500 between July 2017 and January 2018.

On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, Corbin was arrested for theft by taking (felony) and booked into the Tift County Jail.