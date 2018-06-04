GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Macon

GBI Press Release:

Macon, GA – On Saturday, June 2, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to conduct an officer use of force investigation involving two Bibb County deputies.

Preliminary information obtained from the crime scene and from witness interviews revealed that at approximately 10:30 PM, a male subject walked into the Circle K convenience store located at the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Riverside Drive armed with a semiautomatic handgun and committed an armed robbery. During the commission of the armed robbery, a Bibb County deputy was parked near the store and was flagged down by witnesses. The deputy confronted the subject who then left the scene on foot.

During the foot pursuit, the subject fired at least one round at the deputy and the deputy returned fire. The foot pursuit continued through the Applebee’s parking lot and on to Pierce Avenue. At one point during the pursuit, the deputy deployed his Taser. The use of the Taser was not effective. Another Bibb County deputy arrived as backup and both deputies confronted the subject on Pierce Avenue. The subject pointed his handgun at the two deputies and both deputies fired multiple shots striking the subject.

Medical personnel responded and transported the subject to the Navicent Health Center in Macon for medical treatment where he later died from his injuries.

The armed robbery incident at the Circle K convenience store will be investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s office.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. When completed, it will be turned over to the Macon Judicial Circuit Distric Attorney’s Office for review.