GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Kingsland, GA

GBI Press Release:

Kingsland, Ga – On Wednesday evening, June 20, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Kingsland Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred on North Satilla Street, Kingsland, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:42 pm, a Kingsland Police Officer was following a vehicle that stopped at the intersection of Lily Street and North East Street. The driver and passenger ran from the vehicle and the officer pursued the driver. The driver has been identified as Anthony Marcell Green, 33 years of age. Upon making contact with Green, a brief altercation occurred. The officer fired multiple shots which resulted in the death of Green.

The passenger in the vehicle has not been located or identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation to determine what occurred. This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Office at 912-729-6198.