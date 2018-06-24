GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting during SWAT Standoff in Jackson County

GBI Press Release:

Jackson County, GA – On Friday, June 22, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred during a 3 hour SWAT standoff that eventually led to Jonathan Wayne Allen, 37, of Jackson County, surrendering to authorities.

Preliminary information indicates Allen barricaded himself inside his residence around 4:00 pm on June 22nd after Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call of gunfire at 694 Charlie Cooper Rd in Braselton. Allen ambushed the first two responding deputies, shooting at them as they approached in their vehicles. One of the deputies was able to return fire, injuring Allen. Allen retreated inside the residence. As the situation developed, deputies learned Allen had shot a family member. They were able to remove the family member from the scene and transport her to ambulances staging in the area. Allen remained until he eventually surrendered to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries. The family member is also expected to survive. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol vehicles were shot, but none of the deputies were injured.

At this time, Allen is charged with aggravated assault against the family member. Additional charges are expected.

Agencies assisting with the incident were the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS, West Jackson Fire, Jackson County Rescue, Georgia State Patrol, Braselton Police Department, Hall County EMS, and the Jefferson Police Department.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review.