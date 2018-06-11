GBI Arrests Former Rabun County Jailer

GBI Press Release:

Clayton, GA – On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into a jailer’s inappropriate actions against a Rabun County inmate. On Friday, June 8, 2018, agents of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Jason M. Fair, 34 of Clayton, Georgia. Fair was charged with battery, violation of oath of office and false statements and writings. Fair was booked into the Rabun County Detention Center but will be housed elsewhere.

Fair was terminated from his position with the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office as a result of an internal review of Fair’s actions on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.