VALDOSTA – Monday, June 11, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., the Gallery Opening Reception will be held, featuring the works of Lamar Dodd, Don Penny and Lawrence Tobe, at the Turner Center for the Arts.

The free exhibit also includes the 10th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photography Contest, the Turner Center Photography Class Student Exhibition, and the Fine European Porcelain Collection.

For more information, visit turnercenter.org.