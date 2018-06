Tallahassee – Florida State’s womens basketball team will host Penn State this fall in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

The game between the two teams will take place on November 29th at Donald L. Tucker Center.

Both FSU and Penn State won both their games in the challenge last year with FSU defeating Iowa and Penn State defeating Wake Forest.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Seminoles-to-host-Penn-State-in-Womens-ACCBig-Ten-Challenge-485176151.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun