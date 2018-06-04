Forrest Street Aggravated Assault Under Investigation

Valdosta Police Department Report:

On 06-04-2018 at approximately 2:30am, a 33 year old male subject dialed 911 this morning for emergency assistance. The subject reported that he was traveling in his vehicle in the 3000 block of North Forrest Street. The subject reported that while driving, he was shot in the abdominal area.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the area and paramedics transported the subject to a local hospital for treatment. The subject is currently listed in stable condition. The victim was unable to provide any suspect information. Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crimes Detectives have been assigned the case and the investigation is active.

“During this case, we have identified some concerns regarding statements made by the victim but the case is still under investigation,” said Chief Brian Childress.