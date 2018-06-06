Florida State Softball Wins National Title

Tallahassee – The Florida State Seminoles swept the Washington Huskies to win their first ever softball National Championship.

FSU won the first game, 1-0, and the second game, 8-3. The Seminoles won their final 6 games of the College World Series Tournament and 5 of them came against top-5 Pac-12 opponents.

This was FSU’s 8th national title across all sports; first for softball and first softball championship win for any school from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

More Info: https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/fsu/2018/06/05/florida-state-fsu-softball-national-champions-womens-college-world-series-lonni-alameda-jessie-warre/673336002/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun