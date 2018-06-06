FBI Announces Results of Operation Safe Summer

FBI Press Release:

ATLANTA—Murang Pak, Acting Special Agent in Charge (A/SAC), FBI Atlanta Field Office, announces the results of Operation Safe Summer (OSS), a collaborative effort by 38 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, led by the FBI’s Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Task Force (MATCH).

From May 1, 2018 to May 25, 2018 the operation’s goal was to combat child exploitation and child sex trafficking and make our community safer for our children heading into the summer months.

Results of Operation Safe Summer:

149 Missing/exploited children were identified and/or located (children ages 3-17)

158 Judicial actions (arrests/citations/indictments/sentencing)

1,674 Total law enforcement contacts (compliance checks, law enforcement operations, warrants)

OSS was conducted near the start of the summer season to raise awareness and send an important message at a time the community’s children are most vulnerable to becoming targets for exploitation.

The FBI would like to thank its many law enforcement partners who contributed to Operation Safe Summer’s success:

Federal : Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Attorney’s Office

State : Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC)

County : Gwinnett County PD, DeKalb County PD, Cobb County PD, Clayton County PD, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Schools PD, Cobb County Schools PD, Fulton County Schools PD, Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

Municipalities : Marietta PD, College Park PD, East Point PD, Brookhaven PD, Dunwoody PD, Atlanta PD, MARTA PD, Kennesaw PD, Alpharetta PD, Forest Park PD, Sandy Springs PD, Norcross PD, Johns Creek-Alpharetta-Forsyth County Drug Task Force (JCAF)

Non-Government Organizations : National Center for Missing Exploited Children, Georgia Cares, 4Sarah.