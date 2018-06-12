FBI AMMO Task Force Arrests Atlanta Most Wanted Fugitive

FBI Press Release:

ATLANTA—Murang Pak, acting special agent in charge (A/SAC), FBI Atlanta Field Office and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, announce the arrest of Rufus Weems, 62, who was wanted for two homicides that occurred on June 3, 2018.

Weems was arrested by the FBI led Atlanta Metro Major Offender (AMMO) task force at an apartment complex at 330 Arrowhead Boulevard, Jonesboro this morning, June 8, 2018.

Weems was wanted for murder by the Atlanta Police Department after the incident on June 3, 2018 at 251 Bromack Drive SE, Atlanta, Georgia. Weems is alleged to have shot and killed Christopher Welch, 25, of Atlanta and Chloe Dowdy, 18, of Decatur.

Weems will be held at the Fulton County Jail.

The public should be reminded that the above are merely allegations and that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.