Dr. Andrew Woods Board Recertified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery

Press Release:

Dr. Andrew Woods of Valdosta, Georgia, and partner in Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC was recently recertified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery and has been declared a Diplomate of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery® (ABFAS). To be board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery a podiatrist must pass a certification examination by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery® and have demonstrated a cognitive knowledge in the diagnosis and surgical management of the foot, ankle, and leg. The primary function of ABFAS is to certify qualified podiatric surgeons. Prior to receiving certification, candidates must become board qualified in either foot surgery or reconstructive rearfoot/ankle surgery. Those certified in foot surgery and reconstructive rearfoot/ankle surgery take recertification examinations every ten years to remain certified.

Dr. Woods is a resident of Valdosta, GA, and practices at the office of Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC in both Valdosta and Nashville GA. Dr. Andrew Woods grew up in central Wisconsin where he completed his undergraduate education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He then earned his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science located in North Chicago, Illinois. From there, he completed a three-year surgical residency at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. While in residency, Dr. Woods served as chief resident and attained specialized training in foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Woods is currently a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association and American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Woods performs surgery at both Tift Regional Medical Center and South Georgia Medical Center.

Founded in 1998, Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC has been working with patients to provide the best comprehensive podiatric care for patients in Southern Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC has 18 offices throughout southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina.