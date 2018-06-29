Decatur County: Damaged Spring Creek Road bridge ready to reopen

GDOT Press Release:

The SR 253/Spring Creek Road bridge over the Bainbridge bypass is expected to reopen by noon Friday.

Two beams of the bridge were damaged in May when they were struck by a piece of heavy equipment. The trailer hauling the equipment was traveling in a southbound lane of the bypass (US 84/SR 38).

The southbound lanes at the Spring Creek Road exit and the bridge were closed immediately after the crash. The bypass lanes reopened Monday, with single lane closures permitted as needed. The bridge remained closed as the contractor rebuilt a portion of the deck that had to be removed to replace the damaged beams.

Southern Concrete Construction Co. was called in on an emergency basis to remove the damaged portions of the bridge. The Georgia Department of Transportation authorized a maximum of $750,000 for demolition. The Department solicited bids from three contractors to make emergency repairs and Southern submitted the low bid of $498,575.