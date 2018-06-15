Deal: GE Appliances to create 100 jobs in Jackson County

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that GE Appliances, a manufacturer of household appliances, will create 100 jobs and invest $55 million in a new Southeast Region Appliance Distribution Center in Commerce. Construction of the new facility will be completed by April 2019.

“Georgia’s business-friendly climate continues to attract manufacturing leaders such as GE Appliances while driving significant investment opportunities across the state,” said Deal. “By utilizing our highly-skilled workforce and business-ready transportation infrastructure, the company will strengthen its competitive edge and reach customers throughout the Southeast. We value GE Appliances’ commitment to creating quality jobs in Georgia and look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years to come.”

“GE Appliances is growing, and we are excited to add a new warehouse in Northern Georgia to our network of appliance distribution centers located across the country,” said Mark Shirkness, vice president of distribution for GE Appliances. “The Southeast Region Area Distribution Center will join the largest distribution network in the appliance industry with the ability to deliver products in three days or less to 90 percent of U.S. homes. We are proud to say our delivery and installation quality of service scores are best in class in the home goods category. This new facility in Jackson County will help us build on that record of delivering for our consumers.”

“We are so excited to welcome GE Appliances to Commerce,” said City of Commerce Mayor Clark Hill. “Their investment in this community will bring quality jobs and open the Highway 98 Corridor to a great future of quality growth. There is no doubt that this will provide significant support to the Commerce City Schools and we look forward to adding our newest corporate citizen with the GE brand that we all know so well.”

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, GE Appliances has a strong presence in Georgia with 1,960 employees at Roper Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary in LaFayette, and 50 employees supporting its Factory Service Operations based out of Atlanta.

“Jackson County’s strategic location, strong workforce and quality of life continue to attract significant investment from well-recognized companies like GE Appliances,” said Jackson County Commission Chairman Tom Crow. “We welcome GE Appliances as a partner in our wonderful community.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Senior Project Manager Joshua Stephens represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Electric Cities of Georgia.

“Industry leader GE Appliances is a welcome addition to our robust business community,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This is a well-deserved win for Jackson County, and I applaud our local economic development partners for their diligence throughout this project.”

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates good things for life through a passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, GE Appliances provides choices for improving kitchens and homes each day. Product offerings include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.