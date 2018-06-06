Deal appoints Chastain to State Board of Workers’ Compensation

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Terry Chastain as a director and an appellate division judge with the State Board of Workers’ Compensation. Chastain will replace the Honorable Elizabeth Gobeil following Judge Gobeil’s appointment to the Court of Appeals. The appointment will take effect July 1.

“Terry’s legal background and years of service with the House of Representatives make him uniquely qualified to ensure the fair adjudication of those cases that directly impact Georgia’s workforce,” said Deal. “I am confident he will provide critical support to Georgia’s business community and help to protect the interests of citizens across the state.”

“Terry Chastain is a gifted attorney who has served the House of Representatives ably for the last five years,” said House Speaker David Ralston. “I thank him for his service, and I offer him my sincere congratulations on this well-deserved appointment. Governor Deal has always had a knack for identifying talent and I commend him on his appointment of Judge Chastain.”

Terry Chastain, State Board of Workers’ Compensation

Chastain has served as the general counsel to the Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2013. He previously served as counsel for Balch & Bingham LLP and as the vice president of Government Affairs for the Metro Atlanta Chamber. Chastain earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the Georgia State University College of Law. He resides in Dunwoody.