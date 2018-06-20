Deal announces $18.1 million in transportation infrastructure project awards

From the Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal announced that the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) awarded approximately $18.1 million in funding for 19 transportation infrastructure projects across the state through the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB).

“Here in the No. 1 state for business, we continue to make strides to keep up with and plan for Georgia’s future growth,” said Deal. “The GTIB program provides valuable resources to improve mobility in local communities while also strengthening Georgia’s transportation network. By awarding grants and loans to local governments and community improvement districts, GTIB helps to maintain our roads and bridges, improve congestion and accommodate the movement of freight traffic. The innovative transportation initiatives receiving these funds will benefit local communities for years to come and reinforce Georgia’s reputation as a top destination for businesses and job creators.”

Since its inception in 2009, GTIB has awarded more than $124 million in grants and loans to highly competitive transportation projects to enhance mobility in local communities throughout Georgia.

“The 19 project awards made today join with the 80 awards made since the program began,” said SRTA Executive Director Chris Tomlinson. “Together, the various projects funded through this program have brought innovative and much needed transportation improvements to the local communities who have identified and prioritized these needs. SRTA is proud to partner with the applicants to provide critical funding to move these projects toward completion. Today’s awards leverage $18.1 million in state funding to enable projects with a total value of $136.1 million to become reality. This represents a better than 7 to 1 ratio of other funds to GTIB funds. That’s what I call a good return on investment.”

SRTA received 32 applications from eligible local government entities in Georgia, including community improvement districts (CIDs). Funds distributed by GTIB must be used for capital expenses related to road and bridge infrastructure work.

Grant applications are evaluated on a competitive basis. The criteria include transportation/engineering merit, economic merit, matching funds and project specifics, such as the project phase and feasibility. Loan applications are evaluated based on creditworthiness and the merits of the project itself. An advisory committee comprised of stakeholder representatives reviews applications and provides feedback to SRTA staff, who then make recommendations to the SRTA board.

Award winners, project descriptions and funding amounts are listed below.​

Assembly CID

Road and Utility Access – Phase II

This project consists of four roads and associated utilities including storm lines, storm detention and waterlines. The roads support the new Eviva Lofts, a mixed-use development, and two new research manufacturing facilities.

GTIB Grant Award: $2,000,000

Buckhead CID (BCID)

Park Over GA 400

This project will construct new bike and pedestrian bridges to provide better access to MARTA and within the core of the BCID area to address the current lack of connectivity resulting from the construction of SR 400 and the design of Lenox Road proximal to the SR 400 interchange. The infrastructure will also make it possible to create a park and gathering place above SR 400 and MARTA’s Buckhead Station. The project will improve multimodal connectivity and transit usage.

GTIB Grant Award: $600,000​

City of Avondale Estates

US 278 Roadway, Streetscape and Pedestrian Enhancements

This project will reduce US 278 from five lanes to three from Ashton Place to Sam’s Crossing. It will provide sidewalks corridor-wide, traffic-controlled pedestrian crossings with median islands, access management, bike lanes and traffic signal timing. The project will improve safety and multimodal access to MARTA stations and local businesses.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,500,000​

City of Carrollton

Bankhead Highway Streetscape Phase 1

This project will reduce the number of lanes on Bankhead Highway from five to three between Cedar Street and Thomas Newell Way. The project includes streetscape improvements, bike lanes and sidewalks separated from the street by landscaping. The project will attract business, create a walkable area, reduce speeding and improve safety.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,500,000​

City of Gainesville

Prior Street Turn Lane Improvements

This project will add northbound and southbound left turn lanes on Prior Street at its intersection with State Route (SR) 369 along with traffic signal improvements and a sidewalk along one side of the roadway. This project will relieve traffic congestion and improve efficiency at the intersection.

GTIB Grant Award: $375,000​

City of Lakeland

Roadway Upgrades

This project will resurface more than two miles of critical transportation corridors within the city. Roadways not meeting optimal widths for two-way travel will also be widened. This project will improve safety, reliability and mobility.

GTIB Grant Award: $121,500​

City of Ocilla

McKinley Street Widening

This project will widen McKinley Street from East 11th Street to Frank Road. The portion that is 21 feet in width will be resurfaced, the remaining section that is 16 feet will be widened to 21 feet. The project will improve safety and mobility by preventing vehicles from having to pull over on the shoulder to allow oncoming cars to pass and will address maintenance issues.

GTIB Grant Award: $49,198.79​

City of Peachtree Corners

Intersection Improvement – Peachtree Corners Circle at Medlock Bridge Road

The project will reconstruct the existing “T” intersection at Peachtree Corners Circle and Medlock Bridge Road into a partial multi-lane roundabout to include sidewalks and multi-use trails. The project will reduce traffic delays and the likelihood of accidents.

GTIB Grant Amount: $202,960​

City of Thomasville

South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Upgrade

This project will create a new multi-use trail along South Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Drive extending along Varnedoe Street and connecting to a park along South Pinetree Blvd. South MLK Jr. Drive will be resurfaced and its intersection with West Jackson Street will be realigned. The project will improve mobility options, reduce cut-through traffic and improve safety.

GTIB Grant Award: $446,899.30​

Cobb County

Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Connector

The project will construct a new four-lane minor arterial connecting Windy Hill Road at its intersection with Spectrum Circle to Terrell Mill Road at its intersection with Bentley Road. A multi-use trail will also be provided connecting southward to the Chattahoochee River. The project will improve connectivity to the Northwest Corridor managed lanes interchange at Terrell Mill and I-75 and serve as an alternative to Powers Ferry Road and I-75.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,500,000​

Dougherty County

Rebuilding Radium Springs

This project will reconstruct the existing, storm-damaged roadway with a new 31-foot-wide curb and gutter road, for approximately one mile. A complete street including bike lanes and sidewalks will be built. The project will improve safety, reduce wear and tear caused by recent natural disasters and improve mobility.

GTIB Grant Award: $500,000​

Forsyth County

Ronald Reagan Boulevard Extension

This project will construct a new road, two lanes in each direction, connecting Ronald Reagan Parkway between McFarland Parkway and Majors Road for a distance of just over three miles. This will create an eastern alternative to SR 400 from McGinnis Ferry to SR 20.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,500,000​

Grady County

SR 188, CR 320 and CR 325 Roundabout

This project will construct a roundabout at the intersections of SR 188, CR 320 and CR 325. Accidents occur at the existing intersection due to a dangerous curve along SR 188 which creates acute angles at both intersecting county roads. The roundabout will improve safety and the flow of traffic and will be the first roundabout in Grady County.

GTIB Grant Award: $550,000​

Gwinnett County

Spalding Drive at Holcomb Bridge to Winters Chapel Road

This project will widen Spalding Drive from 2-3 lanes to 4-5 lanes from Winters Chapel to just west of the Holcomb Bridge intersection. Two lanes will be provided in each direction and turn lanes will be added and/or extended at intersections. An existing bridge will be replaced, signals will be modified and sidewalks will be added along both sides. The project will improve congestion and safety along Spalding Drive.

GTIB Grant Award: $2,000,000

Hall County

JM Turk and Martin Road Roundabout

This project will install a single lane roundabout at the intersection of JM Turk and Martin Road. The project will improve safety by addressing vertical and horizontal curvature issues, slowing traffic and mitigating truck traffic, which is likely to increase with the addition of a new exit off I-985.

GTIB Grant Award: $640,000​

Irwin County

Clarence Paulk Road Paving Phase I and II

This project will pave and widen Clarence Paulk Road (County Road 37), which is currently a dirt road, for approximately 1.6 miles. This will improve safety and make the road passable during inclement weather, improving reliability for residents and commercial businesses utilizing the route.

GTIB Loan Award: $486,240.06

GTIB Grant Award: $261,289.49

North Fulton CID

Davis Drive Extension

This project will extend Davis Drive to the intersection of Westside Parkway and Sanctuary Parkway. The proposed section is a two-lane roadway with bike lanes in each direction. The project will also modify the existing four-lane configuration to a two-lane configuration with a center turn lane and bike lanes in each direction. The project will improve connectivity to Mansell Road and SR 400 and improve safety by preventing parking lot cut-throughs.

GTIB Grant Award: $2,000,000

South Fulton CID

Howell Avenue Extension

This project will construct a new road connecting SR 74 (Fairburn Industrial Boulevard) to Bohannon Road for approximately one-half mile through a mostly undeveloped section of land. The typical section includes one lane in each direction with a two-way-left center turning lane through much of the project corridor. The project will improve freight connectivity to SR 74 and I-85 in the area of the CSX intermodal terminal and will improve access for undeveloped land.

GTIB Grant Award: $1,500,000

Worth County

Medders Road Connector

This project will widen and pave Medders Road for 2.2 miles from SR 112 to Isabella Terrell Road. The project will improve paved road connectivity and reduce travel times for residents, emergency services and the delivery of agricultural goods.

GTIB Grant Award: $328,133.40

For more information, visit www.srta.ga.gov/gtib.

About the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA)

SRTA is a state-level, independent authority created to operate tolled transportation facilities within Georgia and act as the transportation financing arm for the state. SRTA manages the collection of tolls on Georgia’s Express Lanes System through the use of Peach Pass, administers the Atlanta region’s vanpool program and manages the Xpress regional commuter coach transit service. In 2017, SRTA combined with the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) to jointly provide the services of both state authorities. The GRTA Board of Directors continues to oversee developments of regional impact, air quality reporting and regional transportation plan approval.