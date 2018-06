VALDOSTA – Former Lowndes High, Valdosta State and current Indianapolis Colts star Kenny Moore will hold a festival in Valdosta this Saturday.

The Day of 1ove Community Festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, located at 614 North Toombs Street. The event is free to the public.

There will be activities for kids as well as adults.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun