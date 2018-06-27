Cops in Paw Paw, Michigan Followed a Dog’s Paw Prints to Find a Missing Kid

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

Last week, a 2-year-old kid in Michigan wandered off, and his parents had no idea where he was.

He escaped from a bedroom . . . managed to open the front door of their house . . . and he was missing for several hours.

But luckily, the family’s dog went with him and stayed by his side the whole time. And the cops were able to find them by following its paw prints.

Here’s the kicker. The town they live in just happens to be PAW PAW, Michigan. (It’s in the southwest corner of the state, about an hour south of Grand Rapids.)

Police found the kid in a muddy, wooded area about a MILE away. And he was covered in bug bites. But he should be fine.

