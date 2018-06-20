Containerized Yard Debris

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta Public Works Department is encouraging residents to bag their yard debris such a leaves.

In the past the EPD restrictions did not allow yard debris to go into the landfill, now those restrictions have been lifted.

Valdosta Public Works staff hope that this new service will make it easier for citizens to dispose of yard waste.

“It’s a quicker method of picking up yard debris and it keeps a neater yard. A lot of times citizens will put piles beside the road but the wind can blow it across the yard. Having everything containerized will be a big benefit,” said Anthony Musgrove, Public Works Operations Superintendent.

Musgrove said it will help keep yard debris out of the storm drains. The yard debris can be put in a bag next to or in a City of Valdosta green roll out garbage bin and crews will pick it up on the normal sanitation schedule. If citizens cannot put the debris in a trash bag, public works crews said you can put it inside a plastic bag or cardboard box, anything that will hold the yard debris.

“We encourage everyone to bag your yard debris, reach out to your neighbors and friends to encourage them as well,” said Musgrove.

This is another way to help keep Valdosta beautiful and take pride in the community in which we live in, joining in on the City’s Love Where You Live campaign.

For more information, call 229-259-3590 or visit www.valdostacity.com/residential-sanitation-services.