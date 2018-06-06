Community Invited to Celebrate Maddie Day

VALDOSTA – Maddie is a 13-year-old Valdosta native battling two forms of terminal cancer. She and her family are asking the community to come together to help complete some items on Maddie’s wish list.

From the Madeline’s Fight Facebook Page:

Maddie Day will be a fun filled day for our friends, family, and community supporters to come out-the more the merrier. One requirement, BYOBB-Bring Your Own Biodegradable water Balloons! The day will kick off with Maddie carving her name in HER tree, with her sister, Elizabeth’s name, to be forever remembered by the City of Valdosta. She will then be honored by the City of Valdosta Police Dept and the Fire Dept, before the real fun begins, the largest water balloon fight our community has ever seen-another of Maddie’s Wishes! There will be plenty of balloons thrown among the police, fire dept, and airmen of Moody, so come and toss a few as well! There will be concessions from Woodstack, McDonald’s, and Smallcakes, as well as a Bounce house, awesome cars to check out, a cool photo booth, tactical machines, firetrucks, and the life flight helicopter! You can order Smallcakes-Maddie Cakes, and register for a Steel’s $500 gift Certificate!! All proceeds will directly benefit the Pitts family.

You dont want to miss this awesome day brought to you by the amazing community for Maddie! Thank you GSP, VPD, LCSO, VFD, LCFD, MAFB, and so many more!!!

Remember, bring biodegradable balloons, not latex!

When: June 9th, 2018 at 11 AM

Where: Freedom Park

(3795 Guest Rd, Valdosta GA)

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/madelinesfight/