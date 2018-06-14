Commissioner Demarcus Marshall to join leaders in county government for intensive leadership program in nation’s capital

Lowndes County Press Release:

Lowndes County District 4 Commissioner Demarcus Marshall has been named on of a select group of 23 leaders in county government to participate in the 15th Annual County Leadership Institute, a rigorous program developed by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and Cambridge Leadership Associates.

The institute, held June 3-7, 2018 in Washington, D.C., equips county officials with practical leadership strategies as they explore innovative approaches to address key issues facing their counties and constituents.

“The County Leadership Institute will provide a hands-on professional development experience that will help us accomplish our goals in Lowndes County,” said Commissioner Marshall. “This is a unique opportunity to learn from experts and work with other county leaders as we strengthen our skills to tackle some of our greatest challenges.”

The program helps county leaders develop their approach toward solving complex challenges. It provides tools to encourage innovation and creativity; resources for invigorating organizational culture; and best practices in effective communication, collaboration and decision-making.

Matthew Chase, NACo’s executive director, said, “County officials often address similar issues and can learn a great deal from one another. The County Leadership Institute fosters peer-to-peer learning and encourages common-sense solutions to challenges that counties and residents face every day.”

Since its inception, the Institute, known for enhancing the capacity of county officials to identify and implement innovative solutions to complex challenges, has graduated nearly 300 leaders from 172 counties across 45 states.

This year’s program focuses on the demands of personal leadership in the modern era of government, one characterized as a “permanent crisis” by Cambridge Leadership Associates co-founder Marty Linsky.

The program is made possible with the support of the National Council of County Association Executives.