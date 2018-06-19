Colquitt County: SR 133 segment prepping for completion this week

GDOT Press Release:

Get ready to travel state Route 133 between Moultrie and Berlin unfettered by construction barrels as another segment of the highway nears completion.

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects all four lanes to be open by Tuesday. The timeline depends on favorable weather for final work to be done. The original completion date is June 30.

This is a 7.86-mile section of SR 133 from County Road 256 to Hawthorne Drive. The contractor and subcontractors were busy Friday picking up barrels from the shoulder of SR 133 north and putting down permanent striping and road markings.

Contractor Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. of Valdosta widened the road from two to four lanes with a median. There are also truck turnaround areas at median crossovers. The construction cost is $31 million and work started in December 2015.

It is one of 10 segments Georgia DOT plans to widen/reconstruct from the Lowndes/Brooks County line to Dougherty County. The first two were completed in 2016. Next to finish this summer will be 9.63 miles from Old Quitman Adel Road in Brooks County to County Road 256 in Colquitt County. Old Quitman Adel Road to Pauline Church Road, 5.43 miles, is scheduled to be finished in October. Five remaining sections of SR 133 haven’t been advertised for bid.

SR 133 is in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program (GRIP), a system of economic development highways, and is a major north/south route in southwest Georgia.