Colbert Bank Robber Sentenced

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

MACON: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on June 12, 2018, Senior United States District Court Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced Qruintrell Renee Cook, age 29, of North Augusta, South Carolina, to 57 months’ imprisonment for Bank Robbery. She was also ordered to pay $6590 in restitution to the bank. Ms. Cook pled guilty on March 8, 2018.

The evidence supporting the plea showed that on July 18, 2016, an adult female wearing a disguise robbed the First Madison Bank and Trust in Colbert, Georgia. The robber handed a note to a bank teller which threatened that she had a gun and was willing to shoot everyone in the bank unless she was given cash. Although the robber initially got away without being apprehended, she was later identified as Ms. Cook based on fingerprints she left behind at the scene. After her arrest in South Carolina, Ms. Cook confessed to committing the bank robbery.

“Ms. Cook’s illegal actions terrified innocent citizens and put many lives at risk, including her own,” said United States Attorney Peeler. “I applaud the joint local and federal law enforcement investigation that led to her identification, capture, and conviction.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Assistant United States Attorney Peter D. Leary prosecuted the case for the United States.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.