Coffey Wins Second GAGP Event

GAGP Press Release:

Jack Coffey of Valdosta won his second Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Blitz of the year held at the Lakes At Laura Walker. As it has been in the past it was another dog-fight between Coffey and 2017 player of the year David Beals of Thomasville. Both were tied after the front nine.

On the back nine Coffey went 4 points up to seal the win and having 4 skins. Beals finished second and having 4 skins and winning the Michelob Ultra closest to the pin. Finishing third was John Ungar of Valdosta and having the shot of the day chipping in for a birdie on number 3 a 134 par 3. Matt Granger of Savannah finished fourth rounding out prizes for top four finishers for overall field. When the win Coffey joins Jim Ellis of Cairo, Matt Granger of Savannah and David Beals of Thomasville in qualifying for the Tournament of Champions.

The next event will be held in Colquitt at Crooked Oaks GC. July 11. Golfers interested in playing should contact the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions or John Ungar at 614-441-3965 e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com Deadline to enter is July 4, 2018