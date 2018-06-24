City of Valdosta Welcomes Taylor Marzell as Associate City Clerk

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta appointed Taylor Marzell as the new Associate City Clerk effective June 18.

As the Associate City Clerk, Marzell will help provide information pertaining to Ordinances, Resolutions, City Council Agendas and Minutes, Municipal Code, Elections, Open Records, Authorities, Boards, Commissions, and Advisory Committees. Marzell joins the city from a position as an intern at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission in the Transportation Department. While working there Marzell developed customer service and technology skills. She was also able to learn about South Georgia and make connections in 18 different counties.

Marzell said she’s excited about her new position with the City of Valdosta serving the citizens of the City.

“I will be able to work with the community and serve the community. I am so excited, I’m excited for growth, challenge and change,” said Marzell.

Marzell holds a Bachelors degree in Communications from Paine College in Augusta and is currently on her second year of a Master’s program at Southern New Hampshire University studying Public Administration.

Marzell grew up in Louisiana, her family moved to Georgia to McDonough in 2003. Marzell hopes to use her experience from working with different cities and counties across South Georgia at the Regional Commission to help meet the needs of Valdosta residents.

“We are excited to have Taylor join our team here at the City of Valdosta,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “She will make a great addition to the City Clerk’s office. Taylor’s experience from her time at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission makes her a great asset to the City Clerk’s office.”