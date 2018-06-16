City of Valdosta July 4 Sanitation Schedule

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Wednesday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day.

The Sanitation Division will collect residential garbage ONLY on Wednesday, July 4, which will allow sanitation workers to spend some of the holiday with their families.

Recyclables and yard waste for citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Wednesday should place these at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 5, when sanitation crews will pick up recyclables and yard waste for both Wednesday and Thursday customers.

The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes—over 7,000 customers—on Thursday.

Call 229-259-3590 for more information.