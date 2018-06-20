City Departments scheduled to test new phone system

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Starting Wednesday, June 20, and continuing on Thursday, June 21, several City of Valdosta departments will begin testing out a new phone system.

On Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., IT staff will be onsite swapping out telephones for individuals in the Utilities and Public Works Departments. Please note that some of the phones will be offline for a brief moment as crews work to swap them out.

If you need to report a non-emergency issue such as: potholes, sidewalk damage, drainage and flooding issues, street or traffic lights, hazard trees or limbs down, broken street or traffic signs, litter, etc., you can do so through the Valdosta ClickNFix App or on the City of Valdosta’s website.

On Thursday, the phone swap process will wrap up for the following departments: Public Information Office, Municipal Court, and Purchasing.

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.