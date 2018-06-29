Citizens urged to play an active role in the prevention of new mosquito populations

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Recent heavy rains have provided additional breeding grounds for new mosquito populations across our city and region. Since mosquitoes need standing water in which to develop—from egg to larva to pupa and finally to hatch into a full-grown adult mosquito—citizens are urged to remove or chemically treat standing water with larvicide in and around their properties, even in catch basins and drains.

“We advise citizens to inspect their properties and eliminate any possible breeding sites. While we cannot eradicate the mosquito, through simple grounds management, together we control the populations for the wellbeing of all citizens,” said Richard Hardy, Public Works Director.

Citizens are urged to play an active role in the prevention of new mosquito populations by surveying and removing standing water from around their homes and workplaces and by practicing the tips listed below:

Dispose of items around your property that collect water—tires, containers, flower pots, yard toys, etc. Breeding sites are not always obvious and may be areas of standing water in a birdbath or flower pot. However, these sites may be producing hundreds of new mosquitoes each day in your area.

Use Larvicide tablets where standing water cannot be removed. Free Larvicide tablets are available to city residents at the City of Valdosta Public Works Department, at 1017 Myrtle Street, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stock ornamental ponds with mosquito-eating fish.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor spas, saunas and hot tubs; keep them covered when not in use.

Clean out clogged gutters.

Eliminate weeds, tall grass, as these also become mosquito breeding sites.

Use insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors. The CDC also recommends repellents that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or the chemical Picaridin.

Protect yourself with long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks when outdoors during times that mosquitoes are most active.

The city continues to spray in public areas and on public streets; The mosquito spraying operates on a four-day cycle throughout the City with spraying five days a week, if needed, at dusk. However, this only kills the adult population of mosquitoes. It is important for citizens to fervently continue these collective efforts throughout the season for the health and safety of all citizens.

The joint mosquito surveillance program—a partnership between the city, county, South Health District and Valdosta State University—makes it possible to collect, test and warn citizens of any arbovirus-positive mosquitoes found in our area. The program is the only one of its type in the region that provides data on vector and virus activity to local, state and national health agencies and helps public officials target control measures in a pro-active and cost-effective manner before it becomes a public health problem.

The city’s Public Works staff will continue to monitor mosquito activity throughout the city limits and maintain its aggressive spraying and larvicide efforts to control the mosquito population. For more information and tips, tune into Metro Valdosta Channel 17, visit the city’s website at www.valdostacity.com, or call the Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548. For information on mosquito born diseases, visit the Centers for Disease Control website at www.cdc.gov.