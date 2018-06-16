Children’s Clothing Store “Carter’s” Sets Opening Date at Valdosta Mall

Valdosta, GA – Valdosta Mall is excited to announce Carter’s/OshKosh will open their doors Monday, June 18, 2018. The 5,600 square foot store is located in the Belk wing, next to Claire’s.

The combined new store features the OshKosh B’Gosh brand and will offer baby, toddler, and youth clothing up to size 14. Carter’s was founded in 1865, while the OshKosh B’Gosh was founded in 1895, and later joined the Carter’s family in 2005. Together they have been dressing babies and children for generations.

“We are thrilled to be welcome Carter’s and Oshkosh to Valdosta Mall. Carter’s, like so many other retailers, recognize our center as the premier shopping destination in the region”, stated Tim Nolan, Valdosta Mall’s general manager.

Special discount coupons are available at Chick-Fil-A, Pretzel Maker, Mandarin Express, and Great American Cookies while supplies last.